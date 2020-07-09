Judge declines, for now, to delay trial due to possible COVID-19 travel restrictions

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least for now, a Kenosha County judge has declined to postpone a homicide trial because an expert witness asked for a delay due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Hunter Jones, 24, of Kenosha, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of 2-year-old Matthew Bolinski, who Jones’ wife was babysitting at her in-home daycare. Prosecutors believe that Jones smothered the toddler while his wife was away from their home.

Jones’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 10. Jury trials have been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a hearing Thursday, defense attorney Terry Rose said the expert witness planning to testify for the defense has asked for a delay because of travel concerns. The witness, a doctor, lives in California and is concerned about the rapid growth in the number of coronavirus cases.

The expert asked that the trial be delayed until fall.

“Without (the doctor) I would not have any case here to offer in refutation to the state’s expert witnesses,” Rose said. “I believe he is absolutely essential.”