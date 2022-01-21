Judge denies bond motion in 2020 homicide case

Attorneys for a 41-year-old Mequon man charged in the death of Kenosha resident Rosalio Gutierrez Jr. in 2020 sought an adjustment in their client's bond Friday morning.

But in the end, the conditions stand as previously ordered and the trial for Zachariah Anderson is expected to move forward in seven weeks.

Anderson, who has been in custody in the Kenosha County Detention Center on a $750,000 cash bond since December 2020, appeared before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder for a brief hearing on Friday. Schroeder eventually denied the motion.

Gutierrez, a 40-year-old father of two, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after his girlfriend, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture. Gutierrez has never been located since then.

Police focused on the defendant after his girlfriend reported that Anderson — her former partner and father of her children — had been stalking her after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

Defense attorney Nicole Muller, who was joined by attorneys John Birdsall and Kirk Obear, asked Schroeder to allow Anderson to have contact with his two brothers. The defense team sought no other bond modifications.

"The state had concerns they were involved," Mueller said. "None of the discovery (evidence) established that. Mr. Anderson has been in custody for more than a year and a half and has not been able to communicate with his family."

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said both of Anderson's brothers were significantly investigated as part of the case, and while "no red flags" arose, there have been some things the brothers could not explain during their talks with police.

"Both the brothers were active suspects," Graveley said. "There are a number of contacts that haven't been able to be explained. These are parties that had a number of contacts with the defendant.

"I think the cautious approach is to continue no contact. They haven't been 100% forthcoming in explanations about what occurred."

Muller countered that neither brother has been charged with any crime.

"No charges have been brought that showed any involvement," she said. "Mr. Anderson is at KCDC. All those calls are recorded. They can put in a request for those records."

Victim's mother speaks

Gutierrez's mother, Selia Patterson, asked Schroeder to keep the conditions in place.

"Contact was taken away from me with my son," she said. "Contact was taken away from my grandchildren from their father."

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after a police investigation found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez's body in his vehicle. A spot of blood found in the van was a DNA match to the victim. A patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.

In addition to the first-degree intentional homicide charge, Anderson also faces felony counts of hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking. He will return to court Feb. 25 for a final pre-trial hearing at 10:30 a.m.

Graveley said the state has made no plea offers to Anderson and expects the trial, which will begin with jury selection March 14, to last between five and seven days.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.