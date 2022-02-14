Judge denies Joshua Ziminski's bond request in 2020 riot case

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Monday afternoon denied a bond reduction request for Joshua Ziminski, the 36-year-old Racine man charged with felony arson and misdemeanor use of a dangerous weapon during the riots in Downtown Kenosha in August 2020.

Ziminski had been set to stand trial on both counts on Jan. 31, but after an alleged incident outside the Kenosha County Courthouse was brought to light, his original bond of $1,000 was raised to $14,000 by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder, and the defendant was taken into custody.

Ziminski is alleged to have made statements toward Kenosha photographer Nathan DeBruin, who was set to be a witness in Ziminski’s trial, as the two approached the court house. That incident continues to be investigated by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said Monday, and a final report should be ready soon.

The trial was postponed at that point. Ziminski now has a final pre-trial hearing set for Feb. 25 while jury selection in his case is set for March 28 before Schroeder.

During about a 25-minute bond hearing Monday, Ziminski’s attorney, Mike Barth, asked Schroeder to reduce the bond back to its original amount. Ziminski, who was not in court for Monday’s hearing, has been in custody since his bond was raised.

Barth in court Monday denied that his client was aware that DeBruin was there to testify against him.

“Mr. Ziminski had no intention of trying to prevent him (from testifying), scare him or threaten him,” Barth said. “We don’t dispute he is scary looking. He does have the neck tattoos. He is 6-foot-5.

“... It is our contention that Mr. Ziminski did not know that Mr. DeBruin was a witness in this case. It was a chance happening.”

Allegations of profiteering

In his motion to reduce the bond, Barth said it appears DeBruin is trying to benefit financially from his role in the Rittenhouse trial. Barth pointed to an online fundraiser that has generated more than $45,000 to date.

“It did concern me when I learned Mr. DeBruin has earned $45,000,” Barth said. “Part of my concern is that Mr. DeBruin has been attempting to sell the photographs.”

Barth added he’s concerned that potential jurors would be swayed by what they read about his client in the media.

“My concern is about jurors who read pre-trial publicity,” he said. “I want Kenosha residents who will get their news from credible sources and not algorithms on Facebook.”

Binger said he doubted that Ziminski wasn’t aware who DeBruin was.

“Nathan DeBruin testified at the (Kyle) Rittenhouse trial,” Binger said. “I have a suspicion he did recognize him.”

Binger also questioned Barth’s statement that Ziminski didn’t commit the alleged crimes he charged with in relation to the riots in 2020.

“We actually have cell phone video of Joshua Ziminski starting a fire,” Binger said. “Of course, that will be for trial.”

Identified from booking photo

Ziminski was charged with the misdemeanor after authorities used a previous booking photograph to identify him as the man who fired a “warning shot” Aug. 25, 2020, just before Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that homicide, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber, and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha.

Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to previously published reports. In other multiple videos, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly, were observed in and around other multiple people.

At one point, in a video near the Ultimate Gas Station on the southeast corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.

The felony arson charge was filed last January after a video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a Dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Ziminski then pushed the Dumpster onto Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. His wife was seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, the complaint states.