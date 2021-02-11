Judge denies prosecutors' request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse's bond

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder Thursday refused prosecutors' request to raise Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond and agreed to seal Rittenhouse’s address from the public, even denying the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office access to his whereabouts.

Prosecutors had asked last week to raise Rittenhouse’s bond by $200,000, contending that he violated the terms of his bond by failing to update his address when he moved from his Antioch, Illinois apartment. His bond agreement requires that he notify the court within 48 hours of moving. He has been free on $2 million bond since Nov. 20, the money raised by donations.

Defense attorneys contend that Rittenhouse’s address should be secret because he has been receiving threats.

In a sometimes contentious exchange with the prosecutor, Schroeder said he did not believe Rittenhouse’s failure to update his address was reason to raise his bond or to return him to jail. “No matter what feelings anyone has, I took an oath to follow the constitution and that’s what I’ll do,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder said it appeared that Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger had known since early in the case that Rittenhouse was not staying at the apartment in Antioch listed as his address on court documents.