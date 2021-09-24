Judge drops no-contact requirement for the Huffhines; All now out of custody

For the first time in two years the Huffhines family can have a reunion.
The Huffhines — mother Courtney and sons Tyler and Jacob — were charged in September and October 2019 with a series of felonies for their parts in a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing and sales business that is alleged to have been marketing to high school students. Tyler, now 22, is alleged to have been the ringleader of the operation that was allegedly manufacturing thousands of vape cartridges.
After a decision by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, the mother and sons — and co-defendants — who are now all out of custody, can have direct contact with each other for the first time since they were charged. Schroeder on Friday lifted the no-contact order that was previously one of their bond conditions.
According to prosecutors, the Huffhines led a group of employees that included hourly workers manufacturing vape cartridges from a rented condominium in Bristol and from Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office, and other employees transporting THC in cross-country road trips. Five of those employees were also charged with felonies for their parts in the operation.
While Courtney Huffhines of Paddock Lake quickly posted $100,000 bond after she was arrested, Tyler Huffhines had until recently been held in jail on $500,000 bond and Jacob Huffhines, 25, had been sent to prison after his supervision on a previous drug dealing charge was revoked.
A condition of Courtney Huffhines' bond was that she have no contact with her sons and co-defendants.
With the retirement of Kenosha County Circuit County Judge Mary Wagner, who had originally been hearing the case, the Huffhines case was reassigned to Schroeder in June.
Wagner had previously rejected requests from defense attorneys to lower bond and to lift the no contact order.
When the case was assigned to Schroeder, defense attorneys asked him to reconsider previous motions. Schroeder lowered Tyler Huffhines' bond to $100,000 and he posted bond and was released from jail in July.
According to Wisconsin Department of Corrections records, Jacob Huffhines was released from prison on Aug. 31, posted $50,000 bond in the vape case and is now out of custody as well.
At a motion hearing Friday, Schroeder lowered Courtney Huffhines' bond to $50,000, and lifted the no-contact order with her sons. He also adjusted Tyler Huffhines' bond, which had previously required him to stay at the Racine home where he is living, allowing him to leave the house for work, school or church.
Prosecutor Lesli Boese had argued against lifting the no-contact order, saying that before the brothers were in custody Courtney Huffhines had been carrying a passport and texting Tyler Huffhines using code words to try to hide intentions. “We think it was code for cash, that there was hidden cash,” Boese said.
She said that it appeared that Courtney Huffhines had also been breaking the conditions of her bond by contacting her sons through her father while they were in custody.
Schroeder opted to allow contact, saying the no-contact orders are “a real restriction on liberty that needs to be assessed in terms of its true value.” He also declined to include a bond condition that they not discuss the case, saying that such provisions are difficult to police.
After the hearing Friday, Courtney Huffhines hugged Jacob. The Huffhines family left the Kenosha County Courthouse together while their former employees — now co-defendants — huddled elsewhere in the building with their attorneys.
The case is now scheduled to go to trial in June.