Judge drops no-contact requirement for the Huffhines; All now out of custody

For the first time in two years the Huffhines family can have a reunion.

The Huffhines — mother Courtney and sons Tyler and Jacob — were charged in September and October 2019 with a series of felonies for their parts in a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing and sales business that is alleged to have been marketing to high school students. Tyler, now 22, is alleged to have been the ringleader of the operation that was allegedly manufacturing thousands of vape cartridges.

After a decision by Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder, the mother and sons — and co-defendants — who are now all out of custody, can have direct contact with each other for the first time since they were charged. Schroeder on Friday lifted the no-contact order that was previously one of their bond conditions.

According to prosecutors, the Huffhines led a group of employees that included hourly workers manufacturing vape cartridges from a rented condominium in Bristol and from Courtney Huffhines’ Union Grove real estate office, and other employees transporting THC in cross-country road trips. Five of those employees were also charged with felonies for their parts in the operation.