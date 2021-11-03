Judge lowers bond for Kenosha man facing felony charge in pursuit incident

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas on Monday lowered the bond from $10,000 to $1,000 for a 34-year-old Kenosha man who faces three criminal charges.

Deandre L. Branner is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing, all as a repeat offender, after his Aug. 27 arrest.

The fleeing charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the other felony carries a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. Branner will return to court Feb. 22 for a final pre-trial hearing.

According to the criminal complaint: Police identified Branner as the driver of a vehicle and had information that he did not have a valid driver's license. After the officer made contact with him, Branner allegedly fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

The officer estimated Branner's top speed between 70 and 80 mph. The pursuit was eventually terminated for safety reasons. The complaint states Branner drove into oncoming traffic at 52nd Street and 39th Avenue, and that he traveled through two red lights.

