 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge lowers bond for Kenosha man facing felony charge in pursuit incident
View Comments
alert top story

Judge lowers bond for Kenosha man facing felony charge in pursuit incident

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas on Monday lowered the bond from $10,000 to $1,000 for a 34-year-old Kenosha man who faces three criminal charges.

Deandre L. Branner is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing, all as a repeat offender, after his Aug. 27 arrest.

Deandre Branner booking photo

Branner

The fleeing charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison, while the other felony carries a fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. Branner will return to court Feb. 22 for a final pre-trial hearing.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint: Police identified Branner as the driver of a vehicle and had information that he did not have a valid driver's license. After the officer made contact with him, Branner allegedly fled the traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

The officer estimated Branner's top speed between 70 and 80 mph. The pursuit was eventually terminated for safety reasons. The complaint states Branner drove into oncoming traffic at 52nd Street and 39th Avenue, and that he traveled through two red lights.

Deandre Branner booking photo

Branner

Opening statements have begun in the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three people during a protest against racial injustice on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

The first witness in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was Dominick Black, his sister's boyfriend, who bought the rifle for Rittenhouse months before the shootings because he was not old enough to own one at the time. Black testified that he and Rittenhouse went to downtown Kenosha to help protect a car dealership from property damage, and they encountered a violent crowd. "It wasn't a safe place to be," he said.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert