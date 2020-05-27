Judge recuses himself in Kenosha doctor's case
View Comments

Judge recuses himself in Kenosha doctor's case

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
court gavel

The trial of a Kenosha doctor who faces 61 felony drug-related charges will be heard before a different Circuit Court judge.

Judge Bruce E. Schroeder said in a hearing Tuesday that he is acquainted with someone who had a professional relationship with Dr. Nedal Mejalli, which led to the decision to recuse himself.

The case will move to Judge Jason A. Rossell. A new trial date had yet to be set.

Mejalli is a former family practice doctor and hospitalist at Froedtert South. The criminal case against him began after his name came up during a human trafficking investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The defendant worked for Froedtert South until the spring of 2019 when he was charged with stalking a 22-year-old woman who worked at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders
Crime & Courts

Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

  • Updated

“Like many in Racine, I will be closely watching which businesses are protecting their employees and their customers, and which ones are not. I will not hesitate to publicly acknowledge good actors and bad ones,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “If cases are traced to a business because of violations of this new order, we will publicly identify that business and they will be shut down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics