Judge rules charges will stand in Huffhines family black market vape case

Three members of Paddock Lake’s Huffhines family will continue to face multiple drug-related felonies after a judge denied a defense bid to throw out some of the charges.

Tyler Huffhines, 21, his brother Jacob Huffhines, 24, and their mother Courtney Huffhines, 44, are all facing multiple felonies, alleged to have operated a black market vape manufacturing and sales operation from their home, from Courtney Huffhines' Union Grove real estate office, and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

According to the criminal complaint, among other evidence, investigators found 31,200 vape cartridges filled with THC, 57 Mason jars filled with refined liquid THC, and 18 bags each filled with a half-pound of marijuana at the Bristol condominium.

Tyler Huffhines’ defense attorney Mark Richards argued at a hearing March 4 that the state erred in charging his client with three counts of possession of more than 10,000 grams of THC, each count for the separate types of THC products found. Richards argued that because the prohibited substance in all of the drugs was tetrahydrocannabinol, there should be only one count of the charge. Attorneys for Jacob and Courtney Huffhines joined in the motion.