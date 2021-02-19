 Skip to main content
Judge rules charges will stand in Huffhines family black market vape case
Kenosha County Circuit Court

Three members of Paddock Lake’s Huffhines family will continue to face multiple drug-related felonies after a judge denied a defense bid to throw out some of the charges.

Tyler Huffhines, 21, his brother Jacob Huffhines, 24, and their mother Courtney Huffhines, 44, are all facing multiple felonies, alleged to have operated a black market vape manufacturing and sales operation from their home, from Courtney Huffhines' Union Grove real estate office, and from a rented condominium in Bristol.

Tyler Huffhines

T. Huffhines

According to the criminal complaint, among other evidence, investigators found 31,200 vape cartridges filled with THC, 57 Mason jars filled with refined liquid THC, and 18 bags each filled with a half-pound of marijuana at the Bristol condominium.

court Jacob Huffhines

J. Huffhines

Tyler Huffhines’ defense attorney Mark Richards argued at a hearing March 4 that the state erred in charging his client with three counts of possession of more than 10,000 grams of THC, each count for the separate types of THC products found. Richards argued that because the prohibited substance in all of the drugs was tetrahydrocannabinol, there should be only one count of the charge. Attorneys for Jacob and Courtney Huffhines joined in the motion.

Courtney Huffhines

C. Huffhines

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner rejected that argument Friday, denying the motion and allowing all three counts to stand. Wagner said she found that the three forms of the drugs represented separate “volitional acts” and could be charged separately.

The court is still working to set a trial date for the case, with attorneys indicating it may be held in September. Along with the three members of the Huffhines family, four additional people alleged to have worked for the Huffhines either helping manufacture vapes or transport drugs are also charged as co-defendants in the case.

