Judge sends Kenosha man to prison in 2020 shooting

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge Friday morning acknowledged the defendant he was about to sentence had lived less than blessed life to this point.

In fact, Judge Bruce Schroeder said he had empathy for Matthew Turner, 24, of Kenosha, who pleaded guilty last September for shooting a man four times in June of 2020, because of the rotten hand life had dealt him.

But in the end, Schroeder also told Turner he needed a lengthy prison sentence to send a message, not only to him, but to others who may think that gun violence is the answer.

Schroeder imposed a 16-year prison sentence for Turner, followed by five years extended supervision after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony first-degree reckless injury. He originally was charged with attempted first-degree homicide.

Turner, who will receive credit for 592 days he has been in custody, currently is serving the remainder of a four-year prison term at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, after his supervision in connection to a 2016 armed robbery conviction was revoked.

Turner served four years in prison in that case and had been free from custody for just four months before the shooting. The prison sentence and extended supervision will run concurrently to the current prison term.

"We need to stop this (gun violence)," Schroeder told Turner just before he was sentenced. "When I was your age, I didn't know a single person who had been shot or shot at. We've got to stop this. This is not the world we want to live in."

According to the criminal complaint for the original charge, the 21-year-old victim told police he had gone to visit his girlfriend at her apartment building in the 4000 block of 45th Street on June 20, 2020, and was walking up the building’s stairs when he heard pounding on the building’s door. He turned around, opened the door and was immediately shot.

The shooting was captured on security video, which Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeill showed in court Friday.

McNeill, who asked Schroeder to impose an 18-year sentence to run consecutively to the current case, said the allegation in the presentence investigation was that Turner blamed the victim for being shot in the past, but that allegation was "completely unsupported," she said.

"Essentially for nothing, the defendant was going to take away the father of three children," McNeill said. "This was so needless and so unjustified."

Poor upbringing

The lack of much, if any, parental support as he grew up certainly didn't help Turner's case for becoming a contributing member of society, his defense attorney, Terry Rose said.

Rose told Schroeder that his client didn't have much of a relationship with his now-deceased father or mother. Nobody from Turner's or the victim's family appeared in court Friday.

"I don't think any of us would take the life that Mr. Turner has lived to date," Rose said. "He has a situation where, basically he was raised by neither parent."

Rose, who asked Schroeder for a prison sentence of seven years initial confinement and eight years extended supervision, said Turner spent three years in foster care, lived with friends and even was homeless for a time.

"It's hard to imagine how one would come out of that, living a life where you don't know where your next meal is coming from," Rose said.

Shows remorse

Turner apologized to Schroeder and asked for a chance to make something of himself once he's released.

"I know what I did," he said. "It was a bad, nasty, cowardly thing to do in all honestly. ... I didn't want to kill nobody. That wasn't my intention. I just didn't want to get shot again. This individual told me he was going to shoot me. That's what made me take this bad route.

"I'm asking for a chance. That's all I can ask for."

Schroeder said he felt badly that Turner had a tough childhood, but that a lengthy prison sentence had to be imposed.

"My heart goes out to you," he said. "I wouldn't swap places with you for nothing (regarding your upbringing). You made the conscious choice to discharge this firearm at another human being. That's really scary and that's why you're going to get a long sentence, not just for you, but fore everybody else."

