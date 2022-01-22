Judge sends Kenosha teen to prison for 2020 gang shooting

An 18-year-old Kenosha man, one of five charged for a January 2020 gang shooting, will spend 10 years in a state prison.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder on Wednesday imposed that sentence, plus five years of extended supervision, for Roosevelt Allen IV, of the 6000 block of 24th Avenue.

As part of the plea agreement, 10 additional felony charges, including eight for first-degree recklessly endangering safety, were dismissed and read into the record.

Allen, who also was placed on two years probation on a separate escape charge, currently has a pending felony case of battery by prisoners in Lincoln County. He is scheduled for a plea/sentencing hearing in that case on Thursday.

Court records show that Allen was sentenced in May to two years in prison and three years extended supervision by Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak on one felony count of burglary with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of theft.

According to the criminal complaint, two women and their six children and grandchildren were inside a home in the 1800 block of 62nd Street on Jan. 17, 2020, when they heard gunfire and a living room window shattered. Police found 11 bullet holes in the house, and several bullets were found inside the living and dining rooms.

No one was injured in the shooting. Police, in the complaint, stated they believed the gunfire was actually intended for the house next door as part of a gang dispute.

A witness reportedly told police she saw people outside the house in a nearby alley after hearing the shots, including one who had a gun in his hand. Police found security video that showed a Jeep park in the alley just before the shooting, according to the complaint.

Three people exited, the video showed, walked toward 62nd Street, and then they ran back to the Jeep minutes later. Two men, James Daniels IV, 22, of the 7800 block of 29th Avenue, and Daileon Bryant, 21, of the 1100 block of 61st Street, stayed inside the vehicle, while DeShun Jackson, 22, of the 6000 block of Sheridan Road, Jaru Watson, 22, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, and Allen all exited, the complaint states.

Daniels reportedly told police he knew those three all had guns on them, because they had shown him the guns while they were inside Bryant’s house. Daniels said he heard several gunshots from the area where the three had walked. The trio then got back into the Jeep and “told him to drive off quick,” the complaint states.

After Daniels drove everyone back to Bryant’s house, the three men implicated in the shooting stated “they had just shot up somebody’s house and couldn’t be caught walking because they had guns on them and the police were everywhere.”

Jackson pleaded guilty last November to one felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and was sentenced by Schroeder to 10 years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision. The cases against the three other defendants all have upcoming hearings in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

