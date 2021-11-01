Jurors could be sequestered for Rittenhouse trial, but there's a "less than 1% chance" that'll happen, judge says

What is sequestering? "Jury sequestration is the isolation of a jury to avoid accidental or deliberate tainting of the jury by exposing them to outside influence or information that is not admissible in court and can be a 'hot' topic for criminal defense lawyers," states an online explainer from Ryan P. Barry, a Connecticut attorney. "On one hand, trying to control the information jury members see and hear outside of court can be a bit like herding cats. On the other hand, a defendant’s 'jury of their peers' is often composed of lay people of nearly all walks of life, who are all equally subjected to news and media. Exposure of jury members to media coverage about high-profile cases can present a myriad of legal issues."