Jurors could be sequestered for Rittenhouse trial, but there's a "less than 1% chance" that'll happen, judge says

KENOSHA — The 20 jurors (12 primary jurors, eight alternates) who are picked for the Kyle Rittenhouse trial could be sequestered, Judge Bruce Schroeder said Monday morning.
What is sequestering? "Jury sequestration is the isolation of a jury to avoid accidental or deliberate tainting of the jury by exposing them to outside influence or information that is not admissible in court and can be a 'hot' topic for criminal defense lawyers," states an online explainer from Ryan P. Barry, a Connecticut attorney. "On one hand, trying to control the information jury members see and hear outside of court can be a bit like herding cats. On the other hand, a defendant’s 'jury of their peers' is often composed of lay people of nearly all walks of life, who are all equally subjected to news and media. Exposure of jury members to media coverage about high-profile cases can present a myriad of legal issues."
Sequestering in the Rittenhouse case would make a significant impact on jurors' lives, since they would have to be isolated from their normal lives even more than they would be if they weren't sequestered, and would have to remain that way potentially for weeks.
Schroeder said there's a "less than 1% chance" that he will order sequestration, but couldn't rule it out as a possibility.
"I will resist it any way I can, but I can't rule it out," Schroeder said Monday morning as jury selection began in his Kenosha County courtroom, mere blocks away from where two men were killed and another shot by Rittenhouse more than a year ago.