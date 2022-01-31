Jurors potentially seeing shackled defendant delays Wheatland homicide trial

The jury trial for one of four Racine men charged in a 2018 killing of a Wheatland man had been scheduled to begin Monday morning.

But a bit of an unusual situation unfolded in the Kenosha County Courtroom of Judge Jason Rossell that has delayed those proceedings for a week.

Anthony Harris, 26, of Racine, charged with three others in the death of 23-year-old Joseph Riley in November 2018 at Riley’s Wheatland home, was brought to the courtroom in jail attire and shackles in advance of jury selection — but court records indicate that it was unknown how many potential jurors may have seen him in the hallway before he was brought in.

That led to some discussion among Harris and his attorney, David Berman, who decided they wanted to delay the proceedings. Jury selection now is set for Monday, Feb. 7, at 9 a.m.

Harris faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and burglary. If convicted of the intentional homicide charge, he faces a mandatory life prison sentence.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, who is prosecuting the case against Harris with Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek, said juries are taken to a different room in the basement, where they are shielded from a defendant.

“He was brought in as the jurors were coming through and going downstairs in (a jumpsuit) and in shackles,” Graveley said. “There are some cases out there that say that a person’s presumption of innocence is based partly on how or a juror or potential juror would see them during the trial.

“The cases talk about how if a person is in jail clothing and is clearly shackled at different points in the proceeding that it’s maybe harder for a juror to maintain that presumption of innocence for a defendant.”

Graveley said normal procedure is for a defendant not to be brought into the courtroom until after all the jurors are secured in a basement room in the courthouse.

“That did not occur today,” he said. “I’m not sure quite what that’s about, but that somehow happened in error today.”

Graveley said Harris and his attorney could have gone forward with jury selection had they decided to take that route — but the choice was made to proceed with a new jury pool in a week.

“The state would have certainly agreed to let them go forward if they wanted to,” he said. “They chose to have a different jury panel so any jurors or potential jurors who spotted that would not have been impacted by that. The solution was to get it on (the court schedule) as quickly as we could.”

Harris remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million cash bond set back in November 2018 after his arrest. This is at least the second trial delay for Harris, who had been scheduled to stand trial in October 2020, but more than 30 potential jurors failed to arrive for duty.

At that time, court records showed that 12 of 33 potential jurors did not show up, and another 20 had previously asked to be excused because of concerns for safety of being in a large group during the pandemic.

Case background

Harris was charged in Riley’s murder along with Augustine Sanchez, 23; Markeith Wilson, 23; and Demarco Hudson, 22; all of Racine. Wilson was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Sanchez is due back in court Friday for a status hearing, while Hudson is scheduled to return Feb. 18. A fifth person, Christina May, 43, of Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty last April to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was sentenced to nine years in prison, followed by five years extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, May, who was friends with Riley, was behind in rent and in need of money when she contacted Sanchez and told him the deceased would be a “soft target” and would be in possession of marijuana and cash.

On Nov. 15, 2018, all four men came to the house, according to the complaint, kicked in the door, and Riley and two of the men exchanged gunfire. One of the suspects was also shot.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.