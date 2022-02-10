Jury convicts man in 2018 Wheatland homicide case; second suspect to be convicted in case

A Kenosha County jury needed just around two hours Thursday to convict a 26-year-old Racine man for his role in the 2018 shooting death of Joseph Riley at a home in rural Wheatland.

Anthony Harris showed no emotion as Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell read the verdicts. The 12-person jury, chosen from a pool of 14 right before deliberations began, found Harris guilty of all four counts, including first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory life sentence.

Harris also was convicted of felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting of Eva Lofton, along with felony conspiracy to commit armed robbery and felony burglary.

Just after the verdict, Rossell revoked Harris’s bond — he’s been in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1 million bond since Nov. 21, 2018 — ordered a presentence investigation and set his sentencing for April 7.

Harris now is the second of four people charged in the home-invasion case to be convicted. Markeith Wilson, 23, of Racine, was convicted by a jury of the same four charges and sentenced to life in prison with no chance for parole. He’s currently housed at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun.

Also charged are Augustine Sanchez, 23, and DeMarco Hudson, 22, both of Racine, whose cases are proceeding through the court system. In addition to the same four charges Harris and Wilson have been convicted of, Sanchez and Hudson each face two additional felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

A fifth person, Christina May, of Lake Geneva, pleaded guilty to conspiracy armed robbery and is serving a nine-year prison sentence.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley was pleased with the outcome.

“What’s really gratifying is the family of Joe Riley and Eva Lofton, they got some justice today,” he said. “I think we’re a lot closer to some finality for them, so that’s really great.”

One key piece of evidence came from Mike Sorenson, an examiner with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, who testified during the four-day trial that each of the bullets recovered from Riley came from Harris’ gun.

But that wasn’t the only factor in the conviction, Graveley said.

“The ballistics is huge, and the way the defendant chose to present himself in this case with all the lies before he gave a self-serving statement, I think is very convincing,” he said.

‘Nightmare plays out’

In his closing argument Thursday morning, Graveley described what played out that night as a nightmare for Riley, Lofton and two others in the home.

“On Nov. 18, 2018, Joseph Riley and the people who were with them, their nightmares were real,” he said. “Those were four nightmares who had driven from Racine. This case ends up being the results of those nightmares.”

Graveley said the fact that Riley, Lofton and the two others there that night were there to smoke marijuana doesn’t diminish in any way what happened, and he asked the jury to make sure it sent that message with its verdict.

“I say again today Joseph Riley’s life mattered, as he lay on the couch bleeding to death in front of his friends,” Graveley said.

Lofton, who testified last Tuesday afternoon, suffered nine different bullet wounds, had an 18-hour surgery after she was taken by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, and continues to suffer the effects.

That she didn’t die was nothing short of a miracle, Graveley said.

“This case is also about the literal miracle that Eva Lofton is alive today,” he said. “Nine places in her body were bleeding. It’s such a miracle that she’s alive.”

Four bullets were taken from Lofton’s body by surgeons, and the only one sent back for analysis came back to Harris’s gun, Graveley told the jury.

“It’s all consistent with this defendant being the gunman who caused (those wounds) to her body,” he said.

Graveley attacked Harris’ claims to detectives that he “shot wildly” into the house after Wilson had been shot by Riley.

The facts didn’t support that claim, Graveley said, as bullets connected to Harris’ firearm struck both Riley and Lofton, who were seated next to each other but on two separate couches.

Graveley said there were no bullet strikes in the floor, above the couches, near the kitchen or by the bathroom, but were concentrated where both the victims were.

“If he is wildly firing, 10 or 11 times, he hits out of 12 (shots), and he strikes two people in this case who were right next to each other?” Graveley said. “If he was in a competitive shooter situation, that would be a good score.”

Defense attorney counters

In his closing, Harris’s defense attorney David Berman told the jury he “couldn’t in good conscience” ask them not to convict his client on the armed robbery and burglary charges because the state had met its burden.

On the most serious charges, though, Berman said there’s some gray area.

Berman said the first-degree intentional homicide charge can only be found if intent is proven, which he argued wasn’t the case.

“I’m not going to argue to you that Anthony didn’t cause the death of Joseph Riley,” Berman said. “It’s (a fact) that Joseph Riley died of multiple gunshot wounds. ... Anthony firing his gun wasn’t planned. It wasn’t drawn when he entered (the home).”

Berman said Sanchez’s testimony that Wilson and Harris entered first, followed by Hudson, wasn’t entirely believable because Sanchez stayed back when the incident happened.

“That, ladies and gentleman is reasonable doubt,” he said.

Berman also attempted to cast doubt on whether all of Lofton’s injuries were caused by Harris alone. He said there could have been a chance she was struck by Riley, who fired his gun first after Wilson and Harris kicked in the door.

“I think that Ms. Lofton was (also) injured by Joseph Riley’s gun,” he said. “Is it possible some of her injuries weren’t from the 12 rounds that Anthony shot but from the 13 that Joseph Riley shot?”

Angles don’t line up

In her rebuttal, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krejcarek said where Lofton was and her position on the couch — she testified she had curled up into the “fetal” position — along with her injuries being concentrated to her left side made that an impossibility.

“There is no way that Joseph Riley could fire a bullet, have it (change) in the air and hit her on the left side,” Krejcarek said. “Joseph Riley fires right-handed. The angles don’t make any sense for the injuries she has.”

