Jury deliberations begin in Rittenhouse case

Jury deliberations are underway in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Just after 9 a.m. a metal tumbler that is original to the 1920s era courtroom was placed on the defense table. Inside were pieces of paper with the numbers of each of the 18 jurors who have listened to the evidence throughout the trial that began Nov. 1.

"All of the jurors’ numbers have been exhibited to the defendant and he has put them in the tumbler," Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder announced.

After the tumbler was turned, Rittenhouse pulled six small pieces of paper from inside. The jurors corresponding to those numbers were then dismissed from the jury and assigned as alternates. Those six included three men and three women.

At about 9:15 a.m., the remaining 12 jurors were sent out to deliberate.

The jury that will decide the case is made up of seven women and five men. One man who appears to be a person of color, the only person of color among the 18, is among the 12 deliberating.

While in most courtrooms in Kenosha County the court’s clerk pulls the numbers from the tumbler to choose the alternates, it is Schroeder’s habit to have the defendant draw the numbers.

While alternate jurors are typically sent home once they are dismissed from a case, for the Rittenhouse trial the judge is keeping them in the courthouse during deliberations. Although rare, it is possible that one of the alternates would have to rejoin the jury if one of those deliberating jurors must be dismissed in an emergency.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the shooting death of Joseph Rosenbaum of Kenosha, first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of Anthony Huber of Silver Lake, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz of Milwaukee.

He is also charged with two counts of recklessly endangering safety, one for shooting at an unidentified man the defense has been referring to as “jump-kick man” and another for shooting in the direction of journalist Rickie McGinniss of the Daily Caller news site when he shot Rosenbaum. A charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor was dismissed by Schroeder Monday.

The jurors will be able to consider lesser charges for several of the counts.

For the charge related to Huber’s death, the jury will have the options of a second-degree intentional homicide charge, and a first-degree reckless homicide charge.

For the Grosskreutz-related charge, they will have the option of attempted second-degree intentional homicide. And for the charge related to McGinniss, they will have the option of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

In each of the cases, the jury will have to decide whether Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense -- whether he reasonably felt that he was in imminent danger of death or great bodily harm if he did not shoot the men -- and whether Rittenhouse’s own actions had provoked the men’s actions against him.

As the jury began deliberations, a small group of protesters gathered outside the courthouse, including at least one man in faux military gear carrying an AR-15 similar to that used by Rittenhouse in the shootings.

