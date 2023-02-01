Jury deliberations in Mark Jensen homicide retrial enter second day

Jury deliberations in the retrial of Mark Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death 25 years ago, entered its second day Wednesday morning.

The jury of six men and six women in Kenosha County Circuit Court is considering the evidence presented by the prosecution and defense teams in the high-profile retrial before by Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Four alternate jurors remain in the courthouse accompanied by a bailiff and cordoned off from the 12 seated jurors just in case they are needed.

The jury first began deliberating Tuesday afternoon after closing statements and jury instructions. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday the jury asked for tape, markers and poster boards. They also asked to review the notes from Julie Jensen's primary care physician who diagnosed her with mild depression and said she was miserable in the days before her death, and for photos of Julie Jensen's autopsy.

Mark Jensen, now 63, is accused of poisoning his wife with odorless ethylene glycol, more commonly known as antifreeze, in her juice and then suffocating her to death by turning her face down in their bed and sitting on top of her in early December 1998.

Mark Jensen was convicted in February 2008 during a very lengthy trial for the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen inside their Carol Beach neighborhood home near the lakefront in Pleasant Prairie. He is standing trial again here after years of appeals and battles in state and federal courts.

The jury in the first trial deliberated for over three days before finding him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide. Judge Bruce Schroeder presided over that trial.

The prosecution, led by the special prosecutor who successfully convicted Mark Jensen during his first trial, alleges Mark Jensen killed the mother of his two young sons in order to make it easier for him to be with a woman he was having an affair with and later married.

They also allege he killed Julie Jensen out of deep anger and an intense obsession over a previous sexual affair she had with a co-worker in their home years before, along with other marital issues.

Mark Jensen, a former stock broker, searched the internet for ways to make Julie Jensen’s death look like a suicide and terrorized her for years with strategically placed pornography of men, lewd emails and harassing phone calls, according to prosecutors.

They also highlighted Mark Jensen’s reported fascination with male appendages after his wife’s affair, and so he drew thousands of pictures of male genitals in a notebook and catalogued images of such things on a computer.

Mark Jensen, however, has maintained his innocence ever since his wife’s death. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was deeply depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. They also said it’s not illegal for a man to collect pornography or engage in an affair.

Reason for new trial

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is serving as special prosecutor before Judge Anthony Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Mark Jensen is represented by a team of three defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

A Kenosha County judge vacated Mark Jensen’s his conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Jensen deserved a new trial.

The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution as it was in the first trial. In early 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court helped pave the way for the new trial when it declined to hear an appeal of the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s ruling.

The so-called “letter from the grave” in which Julie Jensen wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect” will not be allowed into evidence during this lengthy trial. The high-profile case has sparked headlines across the nation.

Mark Jensen, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in his wife’s death, remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

