Jury finds man not guilty by mental disease in unprovoked violent attack

A Kenosha County jury needed less than 30 minutes to find a 32-year-old Kenosha man not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in an unprovoked attack in 2020 against his great-aunt.
After the verdict last Thursday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak ordered Jarron N. Johnson into the custody of the State Department of Health Services pending results of a Jan. 27 hearing.
Court records show the jury received the case after the four-day trial at 4:28 p.m. on Dec. 16, and returned with its verdict 29 minutes later.
Johnson, who was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, had been held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $700,000 cash bond imposed on Dec. 14, 2020.
The felony carried a maximum life sentence in prison.
At a preliminary hearing in February, Kenosha Police Officer Albert Gonzales testified that Johnson was visiting his great-aunt when he suddenly attacked her as she sat in her bedroom.
"She said he came into her room, in her words, like a bat out of hell, and started to stab her," Gonzales testified.
The victim told the court during a bond hearing after Johnson's arrest that "there was no argument going on. ... He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere."
Johnson was struck on the head with an ashtray by the woman's roommate, which allowed her to escape the attack, the criminal complaint states.
The complaint also stated that Johnson has a history of mental illness, and that he was behaving "oddly" during the visit with his aunt.
Gonzales testified during the preliminary hearing that Johnson had been acting strangely and praying before the attack, but, "There is nothing indicating that he was saying anything at the time (of the stabbing)."
One of them alleged kidnappers spoke with his victim throughout the night, she testified, talking about "little things" like birthdays and their kids. “I was hoping if I was nice, he would be nice to me," she said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday announced that Gary A. Huber, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Monday, Dec. 13, for multiple child sexual assault charges.
The robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Racine in June 2019 had all the makings of a blockbuster. But the prosecuting attorney told the jury “what happened to the victim and her family is not fiction ... It was real, very real.”
It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.