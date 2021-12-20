Jury finds man not guilty by mental disease in unprovoked violent attack

A Kenosha County jury needed less than 30 minutes to find a 32-year-old Kenosha man not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in an unprovoked attack in 2020 against his great-aunt.

After the verdict last Thursday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert Repischak ordered Jarron N. Johnson into the custody of the State Department of Health Services pending results of a Jan. 27 hearing.

Court records show the jury received the case after the four-day trial at 4:28 p.m. on Dec. 16, and returned with its verdict 29 minutes later.

Johnson, who was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, had been held in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $700,000 cash bond imposed on Dec. 14, 2020.

The felony carried a maximum life sentence in prison.

At a preliminary hearing in February, Kenosha Police Officer Albert Gonzales testified that Johnson was visiting his great-aunt when he suddenly attacked her as she sat in her bedroom.

"She said he came into her room, in her words, like a bat out of hell, and started to stab her," Gonzales testified.

The victim told the court during a bond hearing after Johnson's arrest that "there was no argument going on. ... He attacked me and stabbed me over 18 times. He stabbed me seven times in my head. I have staples and multiple stitches everywhere."

Johnson was struck on the head with an ashtray by the woman's roommate, which allowed her to escape the attack, the criminal complaint states.

The complaint also stated that Johnson has a history of mental illness, and that he was behaving "oddly" during the visit with his aunt.

Gonzales testified during the preliminary hearing that Johnson had been acting strangely and praying before the attack, but, "There is nothing indicating that he was saying anything at the time (of the stabbing)."

