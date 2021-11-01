Jury seated in Kyle Rittenhouse case

The jury has been seated in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Word came at 7 p.m. Monday that the jury had been decided upon after juror interviews took place throughout the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse, starting at 9:30 a.m.

Twenty people were selected to hear the case. Of the juror pool, 19 are white and 11 are women. The trial is scheduled to get underway at 9 a.m. Tuesday with opening arguments.

In preparing for his trial, the court summoned 300 prospective jurors, expecting about 150 people to turn up for jury duty on Monday. Some of those prospective jurors were held in a separate building Monday while about 80 prospective jurors — each identified only by number — were brought into the courtroom.

By the lunch break, about a dozen prospective jurors were excused because they said they could not put aside their feelings about the case. After 4 p.m. the lawyers, along with the judge, began questioning individual jurors on their own away from others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}