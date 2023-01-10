Jury selected in Mark Jensen homicide re-trial

A jury has been selected in the re-trial of Mark D. Jensen, the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in December 1998.

The jury consists of nine men and seven women from Kenosha County.

The jury of 16 includes four alternates. The members are set to be sworn in Wednesday morning before opening arguments from the prosecution and defense.

They were chosen after two days of jury selection in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Over 100 potential jurors were questioned about their ability to serve on a five-week trial and remain impartial.

Jensen, who was convicted in February 2008 of the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen, is standing trial again after years of appeals in state and federal courts.

Jensen, 63, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and he remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

New trial

A 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling helped pave the way for this new trial. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Jensen should receive a new trial without a letter used as evidence in the first trial.

Prosecutors allege Jensen killed his wife by poisoning her with antifreeze and then suffocating her in order to be with a mistress, and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide

Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect,” among other things.

The letter was revealed after her death. The so-called “letter from the grave” will not be allowed into evidence during this trial.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is back as a special prosecutor before Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. In court Tuesday, Jensen wore a black suit. His parents were not in court Tuesday.

Expensive trial

This trial is expected to cost Kenosha County some $70,000, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Jensen case, when it was tried in 2008, was the longest criminal trial in the history of Wisconsin.

Because the case is more than two decades old, the county will have to pay bring back many of the same people who previously testified, or in the case of expert witnesses, find new ones since the previous experts have retired. The same is true of the law enforcement who were also part of the original case, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley.

This is a developing story.