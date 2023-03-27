A jury has been selected in the jury trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K9 deputy at a Bristol convenience store.

The jury of seven men and six women, which includes one alternate, was selected and sworn-in Monday morning before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas. The jury was excused for the day before noon.

Opening statements in the trial of 35-year-old Allan M. Brown, of Countryside, Ill., are set to begin Tuesday morning.

Brown is charged with numerous felonies in Kenosha County including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody and operating a vehicle without the owner's consent with a dangerous weapon.

He also faces a felony escape charge because he allegedly pushed a Racine County deputy and very briefly escaped custody in October 2021 as authorities attempted to transfer him from Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital to the Racine County Jail.

Brown remains in custody on a $1 million cash bond.

Brown allegedly fired shots at numerous Sheriff’s Department deputies and K9 Riggs as they tried to take him into custody after his vehicle was located at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50) on Oct. 21, 2021. Brown is accused of fleeing on foot and shooting at deputies, non-fatally striking Kenosha County K9 Riggs before being taken into custody.

Brown was struck in the left thigh, abdomen and bicep when deputies returned fire.

Deputies had been alerted by Chicago Police earlier that day that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides.

Brown is accused of, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old man and then stealing his car.

For the trial of the alleged crimes committed in Kenosha County Brown is represented by defense attorneys Addison Kuhn and McKenna Quinter. Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Smathers is prosecuting the case.

Since his arrest Brown has been charged with more crimes in Wisconsin.

In September 2022 Brown was charged with felonies of battery by a prisoner and substantial battery-intending to cause bodily harm in Racine County Circuit Court after he attempted to headbutt a correctional officer. And earlier this month Brown was again charged with battery by a prisoner.

Brown, who has a lengthy criminal history and two-time convicted felon, was found competent to stand trial last year. He faces over 70 years in prison for his alleged crimes just in Wisconsin.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty for aggravated battery of an officer. In 2008, Brown pleading guilty to aggravated battery. He is still facing two homicide charges in Illinois.

Riggs back at work

When Brown attempted to flee on foot from deputies, his handler Deputy Terry Tifft released his partner, and Riggs took Brown to the ground but was then shot in the head. The bullet entered Riggs’ forehead and went through the muscle along his skull, before it exited through the back.

Riggs first was treated at a veterinary hospital in Paddock Lake and later transferred to one in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Riggs was released to a hero’s welcome that same month.

Riggs has since returned to active duty with his partner and handler.