A jury has been selected in the trial of Zachariah J. Anderson, the Mequon man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend inside a Kenosha apartment in spring 2020.

The jury seated Monday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court consists of five men and nine women. Opening statements are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Bruce Schroeder. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Anderson is accused of killing Rosalio Gutierrez Jr., of Kenosha inside his Wood Creek apartment on the city’s north side nearly three years ago.

Gutierrez went missing on May 17, 2020. His body has never been found.

Anderson is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony that carries a sentence of life in prison if he is found guilty. Anderson is also charged with hiding a corpse and two counts of stalking, all felonies.

Anderson remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $750,000 cash bond. On Monday he appeared in court wearing a grey suit and with hair pulled back by a tie.

District Attorney Michael Graveley is serving as prosecutor. Anderson is represented by a team of defense attorneys including Nicole Muller and Kirk Obear.

The jury selection process began Monday morning as attorneys questioned potential jurors about their familiarity with the case, any connections to Wood Creek apartments and any experiences handling crime scenes.

Graveley asked potential jurors whether they had ever faced an "alarmingly jealous ex." He also asked them if they had ever had a loved one disappear.

Bowden Obear asked them if they could remain impartial and avoid reading or talking about the trial with friends and family over the next two weeks. Obear also asked them if they believed that just because someone is charged with crimes it means they are guilty.

Missing since 2020

Gutierrez, 40, was reported missing May 19, 2020, after his girlfriend, who had been unable to reach him, went to his apartment in the 3700 block of 15th Street, found the patio door open and blood splattered on the floor and furniture, according to prosecutors.

Police focused on Anderson after his girlfriend reported that he — her former partner — had been stalking her after she began her relationship with Gutierrez.

Anderson has been in custody since shortly after Gutierrez’s disappearance, initially charged with stalking.

The homicide charge was added in December 2020 after a police investigation reportedly found evidence that indicated Anderson may have moved Gutierrez’s body in his vehicle. Authorities indicated a spot of blood found in the van was a DNA match to the victim. A patch of carpet was removed, along with the seats, and the interior appeared to have been scrubbed with bleach.

Authorities indicated that burn pits were found on property belonging to Anderson or his family, with evidence that clothing Anderson was wearing at the same time Gutierrez went missing may have been burned.