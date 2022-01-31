Jury selection delayed in riot arson case; bond raised after allegations of witness intimidation

Jury selection for Joshua Ziminski, charged with arson and a misdemeanor count of dangerous use of a weapon during the August 2020 riots in Downtown Kenosha, hit a bit of a snag Monday morning.

Kenosha County Circuit Court records show that Kenosha defense attorney Terry Rose appeared before Judge Bruce Schroeder as jury selection was to begin and reported that his client, Kenosha amateur photographer Nathan DeBruin, had been intimidated by Ziminski.

After a discussion in the courtroom, records show that Schroeder raised Ziminski’s bond from the $1,000 he previously posted to $14,000. Jail records show that Ziminski was in custody Monday afternoon.

An email from the court indicated that jury selection had been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, March 28. Ziminski has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for Feb. 25.

Whether new charges would be filed against Ziminski following what happened in court Monday was not certain.

‘Visibly shaken’

Rose, who represented DeBruin when he testified in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in November, said Ziminski yelled at his client as he was entering the courthouse, demanding that DeBruin show a photograph of Ziminski during the riots.

When DeBruin passed that information along, Rose alerted Schroeder.

“(DeBruin) was visibly shaken,” Rose said by telephone Monday afternoon. “I told the judge about it, called it intimidation and asked that Ziminski be penalized by being held in the county jail pending the outcome of the trial.”

Rose said his client simply took photographs of the scene that night and would testify to just that.

“He does not have an ax to grind with Ziminski,” Rose said. “He doesn’t know him. He’s just there on the scene.”

Ziminski was charged with the misdemeanor after authorities used a previous booking photograph to identify him as the man who fired off a “warning shot” Aug. 25, 2020, just before Rittenhouse, who was in the same area, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in November in that homicide, along with the shooting death of Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during riots that night in Downtown Kenosha.

Police investigating the shootings identified Ziminski and observed that he was holding a black handgun, according to previously published reports. In other multiple videos, Ziminski and his wife, Kelly, were observed in and around other multiple people.

At one point, in a video near the Ultimate Gas Station on the southeast corner of Sheridan Road and 60th Street, Ziminski is seen pointing the gun to the sky, and the police observed a “muzzle flash” and heard a gunshot at the same time. The Ziminskis were then seen leaving the area.

Video evidence

The felony arson charge was filed last January after a video on Kelly Ziminski’s phone showed Joshua Ziminski tossing a match into a Dumpster and then asking the crowd for lighter fluid to help the fire spread, according to the criminal complaint.

Joshua Ziminski then pushed the Dumpster onto Sheridan Road as police vehicles were moving toward him. His wife was seen on video adding flammable material to the fire, the complaint states.

In another video, Joshua Ziminski is seen near a trailer that is overturned and on fire in the 5800 block of Sheridan Road, “manipulating the fire with his right foot.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.