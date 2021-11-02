Jury selection delayed until March for man charged with killing two dogs

Jury selection for the trial of a Pleasant Prairie man charged with killing two dogs last year was delayed Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Michael G. Baker, 64, remains incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institute and is set to be released April 13, 2022, according to court records.
In a different case, Baker was convicted by a Kenosha County jury in 2016 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and at that time was placed on five years’ probation. Court records indicate his probation was revoked in May, and Baker was ordered to serve 18 months in prison. He will be on extended supervision for three years after his release.
In court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Phan’s motion to move the trial in the current case was granted by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Jury selection was rescheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.
Baker is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony counts of mistreatment of animals as a repeat offender in the current case. Those four charges carry a total possible prison sentence of 27 years and a fine of $70,000.
According to the criminal complaint:
Pleasant Prairie Police last October were dispatched to a residence after a caller reported that a neighbor had shot his dog. The man stated he owns four dogs who had gotten loose from his yard. Two returned, but two Siberian huskies did not.
A neighbor told the man she witnessed someone shoot a dog at a nearby property. The woman stated she saw a black husky in the road, along with two additional dogs that came out, but she was unable to corral them.
As the woman and her husband tried to find the dogs near a marsh, she stated she heard “three or four gunshots with dog yelps in between.” When she got to Baker’s house, she saw him putting a yellow dog on the front of a tractor.
The woman then stated she saw Baker grab the dog by its neck and rear end and toss it into bushes on the southeastern corner of the property.
When questioned by police, Baker stated, “The dogs were chasing my chickens and killed a bunch of them, and the dogs ran back down the driveway. I don’t know who shot (them), it wasn’t me.”
Police found what they believed were blood stains on the hood of the tractor, along with chicken feathers and four dead chickens laying in the yard. Two deceased dogs were found in the woods on the east side of a small metal wire fence.