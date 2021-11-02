Jury selection delayed until March for man charged with killing two dogs

Jury selection for the trial of a Pleasant Prairie man charged with killing two dogs last year was delayed Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Michael G. Baker, 64, remains incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institute and is set to be released April 13, 2022, according to court records.

In a different case, Baker was convicted by a Kenosha County jury in 2016 of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and at that time was placed on five years’ probation. Court records indicate his probation was revoked in May, and Baker was ordered to serve 18 months in prison. He will be on extended supervision for three years after his release.

In court Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Phan’s motion to move the trial in the current case was granted by Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Jury selection was rescheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Baker is charged with two felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony counts of mistreatment of animals as a repeat offender in the current case. Those four charges carry a total possible prison sentence of 27 years and a fine of $70,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}