Jury selection in Mark Jensen re-trial enters second day in Kenosha

Jury selection in the re-trial of the Pleasant Prairie man accused of poisoning and suffocating his wife to death in December 1998 continued Tuesday.

Mark D. Jensen, who was convicted almost a decade later in February 2008 of the murder of 40-year-old Julie Jensen, is standing trial again in Kenosha County Circuit Court after years of appeals in state and federal courts.

Jensen, 63, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, and he remains in custody on a $1.2 million cash bond in Kenosha County. He faces life in prison.

Jensen's new trial, before Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas, is expected to last about five weeks. Opening statements are expected Wednesday.

A new pool of over 90 potential jurors were questioned by Milisauskas Tuesday morning on whether they could serve throughout such a lengthy trial. More than half said they could not due to family responsibilities, work commitments, vacation plans or health issues.

Because there were so many prospective jurors on Tuesday, initial questioning took place in the court's second floor ceremonial courtroom instead of Milisauskas' much smaller court room on the first floor.

"This case cannot be tried in a short period of time," Milisauskas said. "That's just the reality of this case."

As he did throughout the day on Monday, he also thanked the men and women for carrying out their civic duty on Tuesday.

"We appreciate you all coming in here," Milisauskas said.

The jury selection process known as voir dire continued Tuesday as attorneys questioned the potential jurors about their familiarity with the case and ability to remain impartial by relying only on evidence presented in court. They were asked whether media coverage in newspapers or television had influenced their opinions of the case.

On Monday, over 100 prospective jurors were questioned throughout the day about their ability to serve five weeks and also remain impartial. Only a few dozen were chosen to continue on in the selection process.

The pool of jurors will likely be whittled down to 16 with four alternates.

New trial

A 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling helped pave the way for this new trial. The nation’s highest court declined to hear the case after an appeal of a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that Jensen should receive a new trial without a letter used as evidence in the first trial.

Prosecutors argue Mark Jensen killed his wife by poisoning her with antifreeze and then suffocating her in order to be with a mistress, and that he searched the internet for ways to make her death look like a suicide

Jensen was convicted on evidence that included a letter Julie Jensen wrote before her death and gave to a neighbor. In it, she wrote that “if anything happens to me” that her husband “would be my first suspect,” among other things.

The letter was revealed after her death. The so-called “letter from the grave” will not be allowed into evidence during this trial.

The original prosecutor, Robert Jambois, a former Kenosha County District attorney, is back as a special prosecutor before Milisauskas, now the third Kenosha County Circuit Court judge to preside over the matter.

Jensen is represented by a team of defense attorneys led by Bridget Krause.

Jensen has maintained his innocence for decades. His attorneys have argued Julie Jensen was depressed and died by suicide after framing her husband for her death. In court Tuesday, Jensen wore a black suit. His parents were not in court Tuesday.

Expensive trial

This trial is expected to cost Kenosha County some $70,000, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The Jensen case, when it was tried in 2008, was the longest criminal trial in the history of Wisconsin.

Because the case is more than two decades old, the county will have to pay bring back many of the same people who previously testified, or in the case of expert witnesses, find new ones since the previous experts have retired. The same is true of the law enforcement who were also part of the original case, according to District Attorney Michael Graveley.

