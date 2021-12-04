Jury selection set in sex assault case

Jury selection is set for next month in the case of an 18-year-old Kenosha man who faces a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Jose A. Garcia Jr., of the 5300 block of 19th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Jury selection is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Monday, before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Along with the second-degree sexual assault charge, which carries a possible fine of $100,000 and 25 years of initial confinement, Garcia Jr. is charged with two felony bail-jumping counts and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

The defendant is accused of assaulting a then 17-year-old girl in April. In an interview with police, Garcia Jr. stated he didn't force the victim to do anything, didn't touch her and didn't do anything without her consent.

Garcia Jr. also told police the victim had tried to have sex with him in his mother's vehicle "a couple months ago, and he denied her."

Court records show that the defendant has four previous cases, including felony charges of strangulation and substantial battery. He was released in both instances on a $5,000 signature bond.