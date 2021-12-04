 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Crime and court news

Jury selection set in sex assault case

Jury selection is set for next month in the case of an 18-year-old Kenosha man who faces a felony charge of second-degree sexual assault.

Jose A. Garcia Jr., of the 5300 block of 19th Avenue, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. Jury selection is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m. Monday, before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

Along with the second-degree sexual assault charge, which carries a possible fine of $100,000 and 25 years of initial confinement, Garcia Jr. is charged with two felony bail-jumping counts and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

The defendant is accused of assaulting a then 17-year-old girl in April. In an interview with police, Garcia Jr. stated he didn't force the victim to do anything, didn't touch her and didn't do anything without her consent. 

Garcia Jr. also told police the victim had tried to have sex with him in his mother's vehicle "a couple months ago, and he denied her." 

People are also reading…

Court records show that the defendant has four previous cases, including felony charges of strangulation and substantial battery. He was released in both instances on a $5,000 signature bond.

On Monday, the FBI unveiled a report showing a 30 percent increase in homicides in 2020. Cheddar's Chloe Aiello looks into the bureau's numbers that show a steep increase in gun violence amid the growing pandemic.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell’s ongoing feud

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert