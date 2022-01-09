Jury trial begins Monday for Kenosha man in 2020 drug death

A three-day jury trial is set to begin Monday morning for a 33-year-old Kenosha man charged in the February 2020 drug overdose death of an 18-year-old woman.

Jury selection will begin at 9 a.m. before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder for Edward T. Shingara, 33, who faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Shingara has been in custody on a $100,000 cash bond since his initial appearance Oct. 26, 2020. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 30 years, 20 years of extended supervision and a $125,000 fine if convicted of both charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to a city residence Feb. 26, 2020, where they found a Shingara performing CPR on the 18-year-old victim. He told police he had not consumed any previous drugs the previous night, but admitted he saw her “snort” pills he had given her.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the woman died of “acute mixed drug intoxication.”

A search warrant at Shingara’s residence revealed 12.4 grams of marijuana, a loaded firearm and ammunition. The defendant told police he was being framed and denied ownership, the criminal complaint states.

Shingara told police he would buy 100 percocet pills at a time and that he had given them to the victim in the past. He also stated he gave the victim some pills a few days before her death and that “he has seen (her) crush and sniff the pills he had given her,” according to the complaint.