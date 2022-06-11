Jury trial of man who allegedly shot Kenosha Police officer in 2020 set for Monday

The jury trial of the man who allegedly shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 is set to begin Monday.
Jonathan T. Massey, 31, is charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Aug. 8, 2020 shooting of Kenosha Police Officer Justin Pruett.
Massey, a convicted felon with a long criminal history, is also facing felony charges for possessing a firearm and bail jumping. He is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Judge Jason Rossell will preside over the trial.
Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the early morning hours of Aug. 8, 2020, after the officer stopped to speak to him because he matched the description of a suspect in a vehicle entry complaint in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road.
According to the criminal complaint, in an encounter partially captured on squad video, Massey is alleged to have shot Pruett in the abdomen after the officer deployed a Taser. Pruett then returned fire, striking Massey as he fled.
According to court documents, several people who were with Massey when the shooting occurred helped him flee to Indiana. Those individuals are also facing criminal charges.
Massey was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Aug. 12, 2020, in Gary, Ind.
District Attorney Michael Graveley is helping prosecute the case.
“We’re ready to go to trial and believe that it’s time the community hear what the details were of this case,” Graveley said.
Graveley said Massey is facing 80 years in prison if convicted.
Long criminal history
Massey’s criminal history includes numerous felony convictions, beginning with a 2006 armed robbery case that landed Massey in state prison for five years. That case involved a victim and her three children being robbed at gunpoint.
Other convictions, according to records, include:
In 2012, he was convicted of misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct and received 10 months in the Kenosha County Jail.
In 2014, a conviction for felony substantial battery, which ended with an 18-month state prison sentence that ran concurrently to the 2006 case.
In 2019, Massey was convicted of misdemeanor marijuana possession, which landed him with a six-month county jail term.
Also in 2019, he was convicted of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstructing and was given one year in the county jail.
