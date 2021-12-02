Jury trial set for man charged in January double homicide and sexual assault

A jury trial is scheduled to take place next summer for the 25-year-old Kenosha man charged with a double homicide last Jan. 6.

Jesus Medrano III made an appearance by telephone Wednesday afternoon in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas set a final pre-trial hearing for Feb. 24, and scheduled a four-day jury trial to begin July 18, at 8:30 a.m.

Medrano remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $2.5 million cash bond.

The defendant faces two first-degree intentional homicide charges in the deaths of his father, Jesus Medrano Jr., and stepmother, Latrice Myers-Medrano. Medrano also is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault and child abuse.

Medrano is alleged to have hacked and stabbed the two victims to death with a machete after the couple stopped him from assaulting a teenage family member who lived at the home.

Three children in the family, ages 15, 14 and 10, fled the home through a window during the early-morning attack and sought help from a neighbor. When police arrived, they found the two victims dead inside the house and tracked Medrano to another home.

Medrano was found sitting on the basement stairs, still holding a machete, according to the criminal complaint.

A competency exam, requested by Medrano's former defense attorney, Terry Rose, was conducted Feb. 3 by a psychiatrist with an agency contracted by the state. The exam stated that Medrano seemed to understand the charges against him, the court proceedings and was able to assist in his own defense.

"Mr. Medrano denied any symptoms of mental illness," Dr. John Pankiewicz wrote in his report. "He did not exhibit any signs of mental illness. He does have a past history of treatment during childhood, however, at the present time, he is not manifesting any significant signs of mental illness impacting his capacity for communication or understanding his legal circumstances."

Rose, who withdrew from the case at an Oct. 13 motion hearing, had earlier entered a not guilty plea and a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease on Medrano's behalf.

Medrano is now represented by attorney Scott Franklin Anderson, according to court records.

