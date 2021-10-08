Justice Department will not pursue charges against Rusten Sheskey in Blake shooting

Attempts Friday to reach the Blake family for response to the federal decision were unsuccessful as of press time. In March, attorneys representing Blake filed a civil against Rusten Sheskey, which is pending.

Graveley responds

Reached Friday afternoon, Graveley reiterated what he had said from an early stage about how important it was for the Kenosha community to get the second legal opinion on this case, “because that was going to be crucially important for the community to heal.”

“What’s really important about this second opinion is that the folks who have rendered this opinion are the national experts on both civil rights and on police misconduct. So, when the Biden Justice Department weighs in with the attorneys who reviewed this, we have the best possible authorities who every day consider these type of issues,” Graveley said.

The district attorney also underscored the objectivity of the federal review of the incident.