Justin Allan Delaney, 18, of Salem, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Justin Allan Delaney, 18, of Salem, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs.
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 14000 block of 128th Street for reports of several vehicles that had s…
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old Kenosha resident who was shot in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue an…
A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
A 21-year-old Whitewater man faces sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that reportedly took place at a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater residence hall on Oct. 2.
State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.
Authorities say two people died and four were injured Wednesday when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area.
Questions have been brought up about how the ex-deputy was hired after he was reportedly red-flagged.
The suspect claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana; he claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people, according to charges.
A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.