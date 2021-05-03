Justin Blake placed in a jail restraint chair for hours after courthouse sit-in arrest

Official: practice used for safety

Interim Sheriff's Capt. Eric Klinkhammer said restraint chairs are most commonly used when a person at the jail is violently out of control. But he said when a person is non-compliant during the booking process by remaining mute, jail staff is unable — without using physical intervention — to remove clothing items like belts, hoodies with strings and shoelaces that are not allowed in cells because they could be used for self harm.

“Instead of using physical force, our most peaceful option is to have them sit in the restraint chair,” Klinkhammer said. “It’s not used as punishment, it’s used so people can stay safe, and as soon as we can get someone out of the chair we take them out.”

Klinkhammer said Blake would not speak during the booking process.

“In that particular case there was no response at all. There was no communication, so unfortunately that is our next option,” he said.

Blake was placed in the chair at 11:09 p.m. on April 25 and remained strapped into the chair until 5:40 a.m. the next morning, according to jail documents. Nurses checked on him every 15 minutes, following department policy. The nurses reported he sat quietly, sometimes humming or singing to himself.