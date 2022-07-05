Juvenile shot in the foot at Kenosha lakefront fireworks

A juvenile was shot in the foot on Monday while at Kenosha’s lakefront fireworks show.

This shooting was separate from the mass shooting that also occurred that night at 10:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue that left five people shot and one killed.

According to a release from Kenosha Police, while at the hospital investigating the above shooting, police were notified by hospital staff that there was a juvenile with a gunshot wound to their foot.

The victim believed they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.

Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere within the city and the bullet came down striking the victim. This case remains under investigation as of Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0