Juvenile shot in the foot at Kenosha lakefront fireworks

According to a release from Kenosha Police, while at the hospital investigating the above shooting, police were notified by hospital staff that there was a juvenile with a gunshot wound to their foot.
The victim believed they were struck by a firework while at Kenosha’s lakefront watching the fireworks show. Medical examination of the injury confirmed that the victim was actually struck by a bullet.
Police believe this to be a random gunshot that was fired in the air from somewhere within the city and the bullet came down striking the victim. This case remains under investigation as of Tuesday.
The state of Wisconsin has revoked the wholesale dealer license for Elkhorn car dealer, Car Rangers LLC, after the dealership was found rolling back odometers and altering titles to reflect lower mileage, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
UNION GROVE — Three mobile homes were to have suffered damage, and may have been completely destroyed, in a fire that was extinguished after firefighters from more than a dozen agencies responded to the Hickory Haven mobile home park on Schoen Road Saturday afternoon.
Another of the nine suspects accused of being involved in a reported fraud ring, which allegedly defrauded Mount Pleasant-based Educators Credit Union out of more, than $30,000 has been arrested and charged.