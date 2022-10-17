Kailey Ruby Stone, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Kailey Ruby Stone, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, and resisting or obstructing an officer.
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Three Kenoshans are facing criminal charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop that yielded firearms, ammunition and drugs.
BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 14000 block of 128th Street for reports of several vehicles that had s…
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the homicide of a 40-year-old Kenosha resident who was shot in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue an…
A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
A 21-year-old Whitewater man faces sexual assault charges stemming from an incident that reportedly took place at a University of Wisconsin-Whitewater residence hall on Oct. 2.
State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.
Authorities say two people died and four were injured Wednesday when a large van rolled over and caught fire on an interstate highway ramp in the Milwaukee area.
Questions have been brought up about how the ex-deputy was hired after he was reportedly red-flagged.
The suspect claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana; he claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people, according to charges.
A warrant has been issued for a former University of Wisconsin-Parkside student who is now charged with sexual assault.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.