Kenosha County D.A.: Homeowner who fought off, killed intruder won't be charged

Kenosha police will not be referring criminal charges in a case in which a property owner killed an intruder during an attack at a home in the 6900 block of 64th Avenue Friday night.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley told the Kenosha News no charges had been referred as of Monday night against the homeowner. Graveley said he did not anticipate any charges being filed going forward.
“My information from the Kenosha Police Department is that they anticipate that there will be absolutely no referral for criminal charges,” Graveley said.
Of the police investigation, he said that “all indications are that this homeowner defended himself against attack in his own home, when his own home had been illegally entered.”
“So, under those circumstances, it doesn’t appear to me that there’s any reason why there would be a criminal charge,” he said.
Officers responded to the area around 7:20 p.m. Friday to a report of a suspicious person who was damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes unknown to him, according to Kenosha police.
The intruder reportedly forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner. Police said the homeowner fought back and the intruder was subsequently killed during the struggle. There were no additional injuries reported.
Police have yet to release further details on the incident, including the name of the man who was killed.
This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com
