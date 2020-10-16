Kenosha County DA: No decision coming Monday on Jacob Blake probe; social media rumor not true

Contrary to a rumor circulating on social media, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he will not issue a decision Monday on whether to pursue criminal charges against the officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Graveley issued the following statement Friday evening:

“This rumor is purely false. In fact, the use-of-force consultant hired to review the case before it is passed to my office for a final decision on whether to charge, has yet to complete his investigation. There is no announcement to make, as no decision has been made.

“I would like to assure the public that no predeterminations have been made about how my office will act on this case, other than that we will await the results of a full investigation and we will take all of the facts into account as we reach a decision, whenever that may be.”

