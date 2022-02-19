Kenosha County Jail inmate faces felony charge after fight

Deric J. Curtis, of the 6200 block of 22nd Avenue, who currently is incarcerated on a parole hold, is charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners as a repeat-offender, which carries a possible maximum prison term of three years, plus three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a correctional officer at the jail reported he heard yelling coming from a dorm at about 5:52 p.m., and when he entered, he found the victim and the defendant in the dayroom. Curtis was wiping blood from his face, and both inmates were yelling at each other. The officer reviewed surveillance video and saw Curtis punch the other man, followed by both engaged in a fight. The victim stated the two had been arguing about a card game and were "going back and forth" when Curtis stood up and punched him in the face.