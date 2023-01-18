Kenosha County K-9 helps detect drugs during stop; Illinois man arrested for intent to deliver

An Illinois man is facing multiple drug-related charges after the Kenosha County Sheriff's department searched his vehicle on Sunday with the help of a K-9.

According to the criminal complaint, Jay Jones of Zion, Ill. was stopped by KSD Deputy Booth on State Highway 165 in the Village of Pleasant Prairie on Sunday for a failure to signal a turn, unsafe lane deviation and the inability to read temporary registration in the rear of the vehicle.

Booth reported his K-9 partner Riv was deployed during the traffic stop and conducted an exterior sniff on the vehicle, which he alerted for the presence of narcotic odors on the vehicle.

A search was conducted and yielded two white empty gem bags rolled up and tucked away in the middle console, a small, rectangular shaped Master Lock magnetic box on the passenger floorboard and a pink backpack located in the trunk, which had a black wallet with a large amount of cash inside and a Texas Photo ID for a name other than that of Jones.

Located underneath the vehicle was a box duct-taped to the car containing a black gem bag with several different narcotics including 18 Alprazolam pills, a schedule 4 narcotic, a clear corner baggie with a crystal-like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine and another clear corner baggie containing a powdery white substance.

The box also contained an uncapped prescription bottle with several loose pills inside. The bottle was labeled D-Amphetamine (generic Adderall) and was not prescribed to Jones. Booth reported the loose pills appeared to be some form of Adderall.

Booth also located multiple phones, including a pre-paid cell phone, multiple unused gem bags and multiple magnetic boxes. The total cash amount located was $1,643, and there was a total of 25 30 milligram Adderall pills located.

A NARK II test kit was utilized to identify the other substances. The crystal-like substance tested positive for the presence of meth. The white, powdery substance tested positive for the presence of fentanyl.

Jones faces charges of possession with intent to deliver amphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held at the Kenosha County Jail on a $5,000 bond.