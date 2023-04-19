The Kenosha Drug Operations Group arrested a 54-year-old Kenosha woman Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant that yielded cocaine, fentanyl and THC.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies executed a knock-and-announce search in the 1800 block of 22nd Avenue in the City of Kenosha at noon Tuesday, according to Public Information Officer Sgt. David Wright.

Before executing that warrant, Laura Luetkens was stopped as she was walking in front of the Family Dollar Store on 22nd Avenue, according to Wright. Luetkens was detained and then the search warrant was completed at her residence.

Investigators reportedly recovered nearly 35 grams of cocaine, six grams of fentanyl and about 12 grams of THC. Luetkens was later arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

Authorities are recommending the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office charge Luetkens with felonies including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

No law enforcement, civilians, or animals were injured during this operation.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from April 15-17 Emiliano Barrera Jr. Emiliano Barrera Jr., 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of possession of THC (2nd+). Damon Dacoby Bryant Damon Dacoby Bryant, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of substantial battery, and disorderly conduct. Crystal Lee Ehlert Crystal Lee Ehlert, 22, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, probation and parole, and possession of amphetamine/LSD/psilocin. Shakeia Latorra Haygood Shakeia Latorra Haygood, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of child abuse (intentionally cause harm). Robert Irizarry Jr. Robert Irizarry Jr., 47, of Kenosha, faces charges of aggravated battery (intend great bodily harm), and first degree reckless injury (great bodily harm). Robert Allen Mielke Robert Allen Mielke, 39, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Anthony M. Pranzetti Anthony M. Pranzetti, 43, faces charges of possession of THC (2nd+), disorderly conduct, and fourth degree sexual assault. Vanessa Yvette Rivera Vanessa Yvette Rivera, 24, of Somers, faces charges of burglary of a building or dwelling. Devan Jay Stephens Devan Jay Stephens, 27, of Trevor, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery, and disorderly conduct. Aaron Michael Zamora Aaron Michael Zamora, 21, Kenosha, faces charges of battery to public officers, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense). Police chief recognizes 'racial component' in shooting of Black 16-year-old Hear what police chief said about Dadeville shooting