A traffic stop by Kenosha County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday yielded marijuana, narcotics, alcohol and a firearm.

The traffic stop occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of State Highway 31 and County Highway S, according to a post on the department's Facebook page. A deputy initiated the traffic stop, made contact with the driver and reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Over 1 pound of marijuana was recovered, along with other various narcotic pills, drug paraphernalia and open containers of alcohol. The deputy also located a .45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine that was concealed in a backpack on the front passenger side floor.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Officer will prosecute the cases. The Sheriff's Department is recommending charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamines and other narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon.

"Sheriff David Zoerner stated he is proud of the work that our deputies do daily and is committed to suppressing the illegal carrying of guns and distribution of drugs in Kenosha County," according to the post.