Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reports drug investigation nets 100-plus pounds of cocaine with street value up to $6 million

An 11-month investigation that began last February with a drug overdose ended in December with a significant amount of cocaine, personal property and other assets seized and several individuals facing both state and federal charges.

Seized were 106 pounds of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl with an estimated street value of between $4 million and $6 million.

The path toward its discovery began at a location in the Village of Salem Lakes in February, according to a press release issued Friday afternoon by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies on that call used Narcan to save the subject's life and, after that call, the Kenosha Drug Operations Group initiated an investigation to find the source of the narcotics.

That investigation led authorities to a "large drug trafficking organization" based in Pleasant Prairie, authorities said. Police believe the subjects were operating primarily in Wisconsin and Illinois, but also had ties throughout the United States and Mexico.

Along with agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, KDOG deputies arrested several individuals last month.

Authorities also recovered more than $50,000 in stolen property during the investigation, along with $120,000 of personal assets they determined were used in the distribution of illicit narcotics.

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Sgt. David Wright said Friday that both state and federal charges could be filed against those arrested. The investigation still is active.

The investigation continues the department's fight to curb drug overdose deaths, Wright said. Kenosha County had more than 40 fatal overdoses in 2021, primarily from fentanyl-laced narcotics.

"We definitely have seen an uptick in fentanyl-related cases," Wright said. "That's primarily why our 'KDOG' unit got involved with this. All of it pointed toward investigating this even more because of those. It was an extensive investigation. A lot of man hours were put into it."

