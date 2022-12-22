Kenosha County Sheriff's Department vehicle pursuit reportedly ends with suspect's self-inflicted death.

A Kenosha County Sheriff's Department vehicle pursuit ended in a suspect's self-inflicted death Thursday.

Around 12:50 p.m., a sheriff's deputy located a suspect with a felony warrant for bail jumping and threats to injure driving in the area of Washington 142 and I-94, according to media release from the sheriff's department. The deputy reportedly attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

Deputies pursued the vehicle onto I-94 at speeds nearing 100 mph, according to officials. The suspect then exited the interstate at County Highway KR and then back onto I-94 in the southbound direction.

The pursuit continued through Kenosha County and ultimately came to end near the intersection of U.S. Highway 45 and County Highway K, also referred to as 60th Street, when the suspect’s vehicle stopped on the roadway, according to officials.

According to deputies on the scene, it appeared the suspect had used a firearm and shot himself inside the vehicle. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where the suspect was pronounced dead. The name of the suspect has not being released.

The scene is being processed and the roadway is closed. It is an active investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

The Kenosha Human Development Services has a 24-hour crisis intervention line, at 262-657-7188. The Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which provides services free of charge, can be reached at 262-764-8555.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 988.