Kenosha County sheriff's deputies investigating reports of vehicles damaged from thrown rocks

BRISTOL — Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the 14000 block of 128th Street for reports of several vehicles that had sustained damage while driving in the village Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles driving by, the department posted on social media.

After further investigation by deputies on the scene, however, it was determined that the vehicles had not been shot with a bullet but had been possibly struck by rocks either thrown at the vehicles or launched from a slingshot.

One of the vehicles involved had its rear passenger side window shattered while they were driving westbound on 128th Street, according to the department. A quarter-sized rock was located inside this vehicle and it is believed that this is what may have broken the window.

Other vehicles had large dents on the passenger sides. Sgt. David Wright said five vehicles sustained damage.

None of the vehicle operators or passengers were injured during this incident. Deputies searched the surrounding areas for suspects but have not located anyone as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

"The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department takes suspicious situations involving reckless behavior in our community seriously and we will be adding extra patrols to this stretch of roadway and other surrounding areas," the department posted.

Wright said anyone involved could face charges of recklessly endangering safety or criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or something similar is asked to call the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.