Kenosha County's 15 homicides: A summary of incidents in 2021

Jan. 6
Jesus Medrano Jr., 49
Latrice Meyers-Medrano, 36
Killed in their home in the 900 block of 46th Street in Kenosha in a machete attack. Jesus Medrano III, the victims’ son and step-son, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths.
Jan. 15
Turando Long, 28
Shot to death as he walked in the 2200 block of 61st Street in Kenosha at 9:15 a.m. Witnesses said Long was shot at point-blank range by someone in a parked car who had called him over from the sidewalk.
No one in custody.
Jan. 25
Gia Buccieri Martin, 39
Killed by a shotgun blast inside her home in the 5100 block of 14th Avenue in Kenosha. She was reported missing, her body found Feb. 13 in a garbage can outside her home. Her boyfriend Roderick Smith is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in her death.
March 8
Charniese Brown, 26
Stabbed and shot in her home in the 1700 block of 73rd Street in Kenosha. Her boyfriend Ranon Brownlee, 51, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for her death.
April 18
Kevin Donaldson, 22
Cedric Gaston, 24
Atkeem Stevenson, 26
Shot to death at the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers. Three other men were shot and injured in the same incident, which followed a fist fight at the bar. Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide.
May 14
Dayshawn Davis, 18
Shot to death during a domestic dispute in an apartment he was visiting in the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha. Darnell Ridgeway, 25, who lived at the apartment, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
July 29
Hector A. Rodriguez-Rojas, 30
Shot to death in the 1900 block of 52nd Avenue in Kenosha. Victor Ramos Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
Sept. 4
Janine Sznitko, 35
Found shot to death in her home on 7500 block of 29th Avenue in Kenosha on Sept. 7. The man police believe killed her, 51-year-old Roberto Andino, died of a self-inflicted gunshot Sept. 8 at a hotel room in Chicago where police had been looking for him in connection with Sznitko’s death. Family and friends said Andino had been stalking Sznitko.
Sept. 6
Chrishon Wright, 23
Shot to death outside a home in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue in Kenosha. No one is in custody.
Oct. 8
Marcus “Lucky” Giddens, 41
Shot to death inside his apartment building in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue in Kenosha. Three suspects are in custody but not yet charged.
Oct. 19
Marian Pizarro, 18 (who was 9 months pregnant at the time of her death)
Sebastian Perez-Alvarez, 17
Shot to death at Pizarro’s family home in the 600 block of 40th Place in Kenosha. Pizarro’s mother Luz Pizarro-Perez and Pizarro’s 14-year-old brother were shot and wounded. Luz Pizarro-Perez’s live-in boyfriend Jostin Gutierrez-Pagan, 24, is believed to have shot the family before fatally shooting himself.