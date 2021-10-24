Kenosha County's 15 homicides: A summary of incidents in 2021

April 18

Kevin Donaldson, 22

Cedric Gaston, 24

Atkeem Stevenson, 26

Shot to death at the Somers House Tavern, 1548 Sheridan Road in Somers. Three other men were shot and injured in the same incident, which followed a fist fight at the bar. Rakayo Vinson, 25, is charged with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted homicide.

May 14

Dayshawn Davis, 18

Shot to death during a domestic dispute in an apartment he was visiting in the 2000 block of 89th Street in Kenosha. Darnell Ridgeway, 25, who lived at the apartment, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

July 29

Hector A. Rodriguez-Rojas, 30

Shot to death in the 1900 block of 52nd Avenue in Kenosha. Victor Ramos Jr., 19, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Sept. 4

Janine Sznitko, 35