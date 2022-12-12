Kenosha couple charged with maintaining drug trafficking place, neglecting a child

A Kenosha couple has been accused of numerous criminal offenses including maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child although specified harm did not occur.

Ricardo F. Donaldson, 30, is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place on or near a school, three counts manufacturing or delivering THC on or near a youth center, possession with intent to deliver THC on or near a school and neglecting a child under 6 although specified harm did no occur.

Amanda V. Oseman, 33, is charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place on or near a park and neglecting a child under 6 although specified harm did not occur.

Both were charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Donaldson is being held on a $20,000 cash bond. Oseman was released on $10,000 cash bond. Their respective preliminary hearings are set for Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, detectives with the Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigations Unit along with a Pleasant Prairie Police Department officer began investigating Donaldson in October. A confidential informant indicated Donaldson may have been selling large amounts of high grade marijuana in the city for years and in possession of stolen firearms.

Police carried out three controlled buys of a large amount of marijuana in October, November and December from Donaldson, according to the criminal complaint, totaling over $2,000. Donaldson is accused of selling the confidential informant about 350 grams of marijuana outside an area gas station.

On Dec. 7 a detective drafted a search warrant for Donaldson's residence in the 6000 block of 47th Avenue. The next day police executed the search warrant.

According to the complaint, Donaldson was apprehended in an Uber vehicle in the 6300 block of 60th Street that morning and was reportedly headed to an airport for a business trip. Police located Oseman and their young child inside the residence

A detective, according to the criminal complaint, "smelled a strong odor of marijuana throughout the residence."

Oseman reportedly admitted the two adults smoked marijuana inside the residence but denied any knowledge of sales by anyone inside the house.

While speaking with Oseman, the detective reportedly located a chrome revolver on a shelf under a table in a sunroom and the young child was "well within range of accessing this firearm." Oseman reportedly said it wasn't loaded. Remnants of marijuana were also found near the firearm.

A second firearm was reportedly located on their bedroom dresser shelf 30 inches from the ground, which was also within reach of a young child. That firearm reportedly had a loaded magazine in it and other magazine near it.

Next to a dresser a black safe contained U.S. currency, three glass jars of marijuana and a baggie of marijuana.

Because of safety concerns regarding the young child being able to access both firearms, one of which had a loaded magazine inserted, and also the exposure and access to potentially large amounts of marijuana, authorities contacted the Department of Children and Family Services.