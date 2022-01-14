Kenosha couple facing drug, child neglect charges

A 26-year-old Kenosha man and a 25-year-old woman are facing felony drug and other charges resulting from a search warrant executed in September.
Byron K. Lee Jr., of the 800 block of 44th Street, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 11 for a pre-trial conference before Judge Jason Rossell. He is free from custody on a $500 cash bond.
Lee is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule IV drugs, neglecting a child younger than 6 years old and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
If convicted of the four felony charges, Lee faces a possible maximum prison term of nine years, plus 10 years extended supervision and a total fine of $40,000.
Also charged is Adrianna C. Eckman, of the same address, who faces felony counts of neglecting a child younger than 6 years old and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child. The two felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of three years, plus four years extended supervision and a $20,000 fine.
People are also reading…
Eckman, who is free on a $1,500 signature bond, has a motion hearing Feb. 10 before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.
According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit began surveillance of Lee in August. Police viewed several photographs on Lee’s Facebook profile that showed suspected marijuana in large bags and glass jars, along with a posting of “yellow bars” for sale, which police knew was a common term to describe Xanax or Alprazolam.
Police received permission for a search warrant of the residence, along with vehicles that belong to both defendants. Eckman was stopped in her vehicle on Sheridan Road on Sept. 10, and police located a small amount of marijuana.
Officers then responded to the residence, where they found a total of 379.29 grams of marijuana, 217 Alprazolam pills, $3,860 in U.S. currency, along with scales and other packaging materials. Both the marijuana and pills were “well within” reach of two 10-year-old children in the residence, the complaint states, and both substances presented “an imminent danger to the health of the children based on location and ease of accessibility of where the marijuana and pills were located.”
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 3, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 3
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay
Cassandra Yvonne Bernay, 2400 block of Illinois Street, Racine, operating with restricting controlled substance in blood causing injury (1st offense), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kawakte Francis
Kawakte Francis, 700 block of Grand Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor theft, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools.
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez
Ambrosio D. Gonzalez, 1700 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Samuel A. Hetzel
Samuel A. Hetzel, 3400 block of Newman Road, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of cocaine.
Tre D. Hibbler
Tre D. Hibbler, 5800 block of Cambridge Circle, Mount Pleasant, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000).
Jacquelyn N. Janda
Jacquelyn N. Janda, 8600 block of Vista Drive, Caledonia, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Ryan C. Krupp
Ryan C. Krupp, 10800 block of West 5 Mile Road, Union Grove, felony bail jumping.
Jayonte M. Lewis
Jayonte M. Lewis, 1200 block of Goold Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Robert L. McAlister
Robert L. McAlister, 1300 block of Center Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass.
George Edward Malone III
George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michael Rene Navarro
Michael Rene Navarro, 3400 block of Daisy Lane, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rhonda R. Nicholson
Rhonda R. Nicholson, 2700 block of Northwestern Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, possession of burglarious tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ulysses V. Oates
Ulysses V. Oates, 400 block of Lake Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jarrod P. Paddock
Jarrod P. Paddock, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, drive or operate a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Teniesha L. Patton
Teniesha L. Patton, 3000 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jacob A. Sawisky
Jacob A. Sawisky 700 block of Racine, Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Melinda L. Taulbee
Melinda L. Taulbee, 2000 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph L. Wimberly
Joseph L. Wimberly, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine.