Kenosha couple facing drug, child neglect charges

A 26-year-old Kenosha man and a 25-year-old woman are facing felony drug and other charges resulting from a search warrant executed in September.

Byron K. Lee Jr., of the 800 block of 44th Street, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 11 for a pre-trial conference before Judge Jason Rossell. He is free from custody on a $500 cash bond.

Lee is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule IV drugs, neglecting a child younger than 6 years old and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

If convicted of the four felony charges, Lee faces a possible maximum prison term of nine years, plus 10 years extended supervision and a total fine of $40,000.

Also charged is Adrianna C. Eckman, of the same address, who faces felony counts of neglecting a child younger than 6 years old and maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child. The two felonies carry a maximum possible prison term of three years, plus four years extended supervision and a $20,000 fine.

Eckman, who is free on a $1,500 signature bond, has a motion hearing Feb. 10 before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Kenosha Police Department Special Investigations Unit began surveillance of Lee in August. Police viewed several photographs on Lee’s Facebook profile that showed suspected marijuana in large bags and glass jars, along with a posting of “yellow bars” for sale, which police knew was a common term to describe Xanax or Alprazolam.

Police received permission for a search warrant of the residence, along with vehicles that belong to both defendants. Eckman was stopped in her vehicle on Sheridan Road on Sept. 10, and police located a small amount of marijuana.

Officers then responded to the residence, where they found a total of 379.29 grams of marijuana, 217 Alprazolam pills, $3,860 in U.S. currency, along with scales and other packaging materials. Both the marijuana and pills were “well within” reach of two 10-year-old children in the residence, the complaint states, and both substances presented “an imminent danger to the health of the children based on location and ease of accessibility of where the marijuana and pills were located.”

