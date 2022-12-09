 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Drug Operations Group executes warrant, recovers guns from suspected drug operation

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation on Thursday evening. These were the guns that were reportedly seized during the search.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation on Thursday evening.

The Kenosha Drug Operations Group executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village of Pleasant Prairie after developing information on a suspected drug trafficking operation on Thursday evening. 
 

The group, which includes members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and Kenosha Police Department, received assistance from the Village of Pleasant Prairie Police Department and members of the Kenosha County Tactical Response Team.

Officials arrested two suspects and recovered six firearms, eight homemade explosive devices, and a large amount of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff’s Department Sgt. David Wright.

The suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail and are being held on recommended charges of several felonies including possession with intent to deliver THC, operating and maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of homemade explosive devices and illegal possession of firearms.

“The Kenosha Drug Operations Group continues to make every effort to suppress the illegal use and distribution of narcotics and controlled substances in Kenosha County,” Wright added in the media release.

