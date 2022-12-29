 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha homicide suspect Stephon Hawthorne makes court appearance

The Kenosha man who was wanted for a fatal Uptown shooting in October appeared at Intake Court Wednesday morning for what was scheduled as a preliminary hearing.

Stephon Hawthorne, who was captured last week by U.S. Marshals, was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines, 40, on Oct. 13, just after 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Hawthorne, 35, still had no attorney Wednesday during his brief appearance before Commissioner Kelly Heckel. Hawthorne, who remains in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond set last week, said he will retain a defense attorney.

People are also reading…

Prosecuting attorney Drew Lehman appeared in court for the state. 

A status conference is set for Feb. 9, 2023. 

A woman is in custody after allegedly stealing merchandise and fleeing police Monday afternoon, before crashing into a pole at the intersection of 75th Street and 118th Avenue.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert