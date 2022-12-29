Kenosha homicide suspect Stephon Hawthorne makes court appearance

The Kenosha man who was wanted for a fatal Uptown shooting in October appeared at Intake Court Wednesday morning for what was scheduled as a preliminary hearing.

Stephon Hawthorne, who was captured last week by U.S. Marshals, was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines, 40, on Oct. 13, just after 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Hawthorne, 35, still had no attorney Wednesday during his brief appearance before Commissioner Kelly Heckel. Hawthorne, who remains in the Kenosha County Jail on a $1.5 million cash bond set last week, said he will retain a defense attorney.

Prosecuting attorney Drew Lehman appeared in court for the state.

A status conference is set for Feb. 9, 2023.

Kenosha homicide suspect Stephon Hawthorne to appear in court, faces charges The Kenosha man who was wanted for a fatal Uptown shooting in October will appear at Intake …

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Dec. 24-26 Demetrius Jerome Drakes Demetrius Jerome Drakes, 45, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife, and possession of THC. Chelsy Ann Hammill Chelsy Ann Hammill, 37, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Joseph William Hurley Joseph William Hurley, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of stalking, disorderly conduct, battery, and intimidate victim/dissuade complaints. Martin Millan Martin Millan, 21, of North Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense). Ramon Ahmad Morrison Ramon Ahmad Morrison, 24, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of THC. Charlie Bilbo Nelson Charlie Bilbo Nelson, 48, of Mount Pleasant, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of THC, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense), and possession of narcotic drugs. Cary Paul Shaffer Cary Paul Shaffer, 71, of Kenosha, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation, battery, and false imprisonment. Amber Cassandra Stevenson Amber Cassandra Stevenson, 36, of Milwaukee, faces charges of probation and parole, and battery. Sabrina Latroya Thomas Sabrina Latroya Thomas, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Montreal C. Williams II Montreal C. Williams II, 34, of Zion, Illinois, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed knife. CO: FREEZING TEMPERATURES KILL 2 IN COLORADO RAW: NE: POLICE DASH CAM CAPTURES BLIZZARD CONDITIONS