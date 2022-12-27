Kenosha homicide suspect Stephon Hawthorne to appear in court, faces charges

The Kenosha man who was wanted for a fatal Uptown shooting in October will appear at Intake Court Wednesday morning for a preliminary hearing.

Stephon Hawthorne, who was captured last week by U.S. Marshals, was wanted for homicide for allegedly shooting and killing Kenosha resident Carl Vines on Oct. 13, just after 2 a.m. in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Hawthorne, 35, is charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide, a Class A felony, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Hawthorne is being held on a $1.5 million cash bond set by Commissioner Loren Keating.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

Criminal complaint

Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 a Kenosha Police officer was on patrol and heard a gunshot coming from the area of the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.

Immediately after hearing that shot, according to the complaint, the officer was dispatched to 6332 24th Ave., and immediately proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the officer reportedly found a severely injured male in the middle of the street and attempted lifesaving measures.

The male was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead. The male was identified as Carl E. Vines, 40.

An autopsy performed on Vines by the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Officer revealed he died of trauma associated with gunshot wounds.

A witness told investigators that from her apartment window she witnessed Hawthorne shoot Vines.

A home surveillance video in the area reportedly captured the incident. The video reportedly shows Vines leaving a building and Hawthorne emerging from a parked vehicle and approaching him. After words are exchanged between the two, according to the complaint, Hawthorne produces a firearm and begins to shoot six or seven times at Vines.

At the time of the incident Hawthorne was a convicted felon, and he was out on bond for a 2020 case for fleeing an officer, according to court documents. That case is still making its way through the courts.

