Kenosha juvenile injured in Thursday night shooting, flown to regional hospital for treatment

Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting in which a juvenile suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The juvenile was transported to a Milwaukee area hospital by Flight for Life. As of Friday afternoon he remained in the hospital, where he was being treated for what police described as a non-life threatening injury.

Police were dispatched at 6:42 p.m. to a residence in the 1600 block of 61st Street for a report of a juvenile male who was struck by gunfire, according to Sgt. Jeremy Dewitt of the Kenosha Police Department. Upon officers’ arrival, the juvenile was found inside the kitchen of the residence with a single gunshot wound.

There were additional people inside the residence, none of whom were injured, Dewitt said in a Friday afternoon release about the incident.

As of Friday, detectives were continuing their investigation into the shooting. No arrests had been made as of press time Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random and police did not believe there was any danger to the community related to the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

