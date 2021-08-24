{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police officers nabbed a suspect in a pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the man wanted for felony charges.

Kenosha officers arrested a 19-year-old Kenosha man following a foot chase that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 49th Street and Sheridan Road. According to Sgt. Alex Wicketts, the man had a long list of felony charges, including weapons charges. Officers in the department’s Special Investigations Unit observed the suspect “who took off running” and they set up a perimeter to search and investigate, he said.

“Ultimately, the individual was located by some detectives and taken into custody,” Wicketts said. The suspect was caught a short distance away from where he initially fled. While detectives tracked down the suspect, they also obtained a search warrant for the man’s home, he added.

