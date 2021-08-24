Kenosha law enforcement officers nab suspects in separate pursuits

Kenosha Police officers and Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies nabbed three suspects in two separate pursuits, with one wanted for felony charges and the other two involved in crashes with a vehicle reported stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Kenosha officers apprehended a 19-year-old Kenosha man following foot chase that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 900 block of 49th Street. According to Sgt. Alex Wicketts, the man had a long list of felony charges, including weapons charges. Officers in the department’s Special Investigations Unit observed the suspect “who took off running” and they set up a perimeter to search and investigate, he said.

“Ultimately, the individual was located by some detectives and taken into custody,” Wicketts said. The suspect was caught a short distance away from where he initially fled. While detectives tracked down the suspect, they also obtained a search warrant for the man’s home, he added.

In the second pursuit, which occurred at 2:30 p.m., Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects who were allegedly riding in a stolen vehicle from Illinois.